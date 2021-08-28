Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): In an initiative to spread awareness for suicide prevention, a musical concert was organised in Srinagar on Thursday.

The event was organised by Fortune Info Media at Zero bridge Jhelum view Park. The theme of the concert 'Vahrat' was 'Naya Kashmir - Stop Suicide'.

Local musicians and folk singers of the Kashmir Valley took part in the concert. From folk to Bollywood, singers performed songs of different genres.

Speaking to ANI, organiser of the event, Simran Jan said, "We want to raise awareness against suicide through music. Our target audience is the youth since cases of suicide among them are rising. We want to spread the message through music that they must stay away from suicides and take part in productive activities like music. We also want to take forward this initiative in association with the government."

In the concert, participants shared thoughts about how youth can overcome problems and stress in life.

Syed Suhail, a singer said, "The incidents of suicide have increased since last two years. Youth are getting addicted to drugs. Whatever be the situation, we should not take the stress. I appeal to the youth of Kashmir never think about suicide. People should think about their families before taking this extreme step."

The participants and audience appreciated the initiative. (ANI)

