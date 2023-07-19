Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Amid inclement weather conditions, the new track to Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine was closed, according to a police official.

However, the yatra is going on smoothly through the old track.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Minor Boy Thrashed, Forced To Remove His Excreta Manually in Saifai, Case Registered.

"The new track to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine has been closed due to inclement weather conditions while chopper service to the shrine is also suspended in Reasi district today. Yatra going on from the old track smoothly", said Amit Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police.

Vaishno Devi yatra is an annual yatra dedicated to the devotees of the goddess Durga.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh BJP Booth President Dinesh Singh Beaten to Death With Sticks by Bike-Borne Assailants in Amethi.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has caused landslides in several places.

The Amarnath Yatra was also halted several times due to bad weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31.

Over 2,29,221 pilgrims have performed darshan at the Holy Cave in Amarnath since the beginning of Yatra on July 1, an official statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)