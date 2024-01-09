Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 9 (ANI): A night curfew has been imposed along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district to ensure better area domination by BSF troops and deter illegal activities near the border, according to an official order.

As per the order issued by District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma on Sunday, the step aims to prevent cross-border infiltration and weapon smuggling through drones during the foggy weather conditions along the Indo-Pak border line.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the district-level standing committee where authorities of the Border Security Force (BSF) suggested the imposition of a daily night curfew on a one kilometre-long strip from the IB, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.

The movement of civilians has been restricted from from 9 pm to 6 am in one kilometre-long strip from the IB in Samba district.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been invoked to enforce the night curfew, it said.

"No person or group of persons shall move in the area up to one kilometre along the International Border in district Samba from 2100 hours to 0600 hour during the night," the order said.

The DM, in the order, said that it is felt by the district administration that it is expedient that the movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is better area domination by BSF in border areas and nefarious designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted.

He further said that in case movement is necessary, the person or persons are required to produce their respective ID cards to BSF and police authorities.

"Any person found violating the aforementioned order shall be dealt with in accordance with law. Since it is not possible to serve the order individually, it is being issued ex-parte," the order said, adding that this order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn or rescinded earlier. (ANI)

