Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off a batch of nine undergraduate students from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)-Jammu on an exposure-cum-training programme to Kansas State University, USA.

The 60-day capacity-building fellowship will expose the students to a global learning ecosystem and industry establishment, an official spokesman said.

Sinha interacted with the students at Raj Bhawan here and congratulated them on their selection to the fellowship.

The students will be visiting the Kansas State University under the Student Overseas Fellowship Programme of National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) funded by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and World Bank, the spokesman said.

He said the group includes undergraduate students of faculty of agriculture, school of biotechnology, faculty of veterinary sciences, and animal husbandry from the agriculture university.

