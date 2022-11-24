Visual of the susupicious packet in Samba (Photo/ANI)

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a suspicious packet, said officials on Thursday.

As per reports, the recovery was done in the fields near Channi Manhasa and the said packet may have a a cache of arms.

"Police team from Vijaypur Police Station recovered one suspicious sealed packet today in the field near Chhani Manhasan in Samba, following reliable inputs. The spot is undisturbed and intact," said Additional SP Surinder Chaudhary.

The packet was tapped and was tagged with the word " Left".

Further investigations are underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

