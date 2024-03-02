Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 2 (ANI): One person was killed after a tanker collided with the hillside on Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident happened near Moud Passi on Jammu Srinagar National Highway

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Launch Multiple Development Projects in West Bengal, Bihar Today.

"The dead body of the deceased has been shifted to mortuary of associated hospital, Government Medical College Udhampur for autopsy. Further investigation is under way," the Udhampur police said.

Earlier on February 27, two persons were killed and three others were injured in a tragic accident that occurred in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Six Killed in Lightning Strikes Amid Rain and Thunderstorm in Parts of State.

A van in which they were travelling from Reasi to Thub skidded off the road near Thub village and plunged into a deep gorge.

Following the incident, police and residents immediately launched a rescue operation. The injured were evacuated from the vehicle and rushed to the district hospital in Reasi. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced two of the injured dead upon arrival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)