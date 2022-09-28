Nagrota (J-K), Sep 28 (PTI) Over 2,000 school students and NCC cadets participated in "know your Army" event on the golden jubilee of Army's White Knight Corps at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday.

The students learnt about counter-terror and counter-infiltration operations as well use of military equipment during the programme, Army officials said.

The awe-inspiring display of attack helicopters Rudra and an enthralling display of free fall sky diving by a team of sky divers from the Army adventure wing sent a wave of excitement among the students, they said.

"It was an education tour for us to know about military operations and military power. It has encouraged us to join the Army and serve the country," Sumit Kumar, a student of Government Boys High School Nagrota, said.

The 16th Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, as part of its golden jubilee celebrations and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' organised a mela with an aim to motivate the youth to join the Indian Army, Army officials said.

The event was attended by more than 2,000 school children from Army Public School Nagrota, Sainik School Nagrota, Govt Girls Model Higher Sec School Nagrota, Govt Boys High School Nagrota and NCC cadets, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, GOC of White Knight Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh recalled the glorious history of the Corps and its pivotal role in the defence of the Jammu region.

He remembered the sacrifices made by the bravehearts to ensure peace in the region and territorial integrity during the wars with Pakistan, the officials said.

