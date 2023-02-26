Pulwama (Jammu-Kashmir) [India], February 26 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama district on Sunday, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said "BJP has failed in protecting the lives of minorities."

In another incident of target killing, a 40-year-old man was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Sharma, who worked as a security guard.

"These incidents only benefit BJP whether it is in Haryana or Kashmir. BJP has failed in protecting the lives of minorities here. They only use minorities to show normalcy in the valley," Mufti tweeted.

She also said that the BJP uses such incidents to "degrade the image of Muslims in the country".

"BJP use these types of incidents to degrade the image of Muslims in the country. I condemn this act. This is not the behaviour of the Kashmiri people. All these acts show the failures of the Government," the People's Democratic Party chief further said.

Notably, on Sunday morning, Sharma was going to the market in Achan area of South Kashmir when the terrorists attacked him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Kashmir police, in a statement, said that the terrorist's attack happened around 10:30 am on Sunday. Sharma was heading to the market with his wife, when the terrorists attacked him.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that the area has been cordoned off and that a search operation was being conducted to nab the attackers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)