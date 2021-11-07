Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front (JKPJF) organised a blood donation camp on Sunday in the Government Medical College of Baramulla on the 75th death anniversary of Janab Maqbool Sherwani.

Sherwani was a Kashmiri youth who delayed the march of raiders from Pakistan towards Srinagar on Uri-Muzaffarabad highway and indulged in plunder, raid and murder of innocent people.

Also Read | Cardiac Patients Increased Due to Air Pollution, Says Health Expert.

More than 60 units of blood were collected during the blood donation drive held in Baramulla, the district where Sherwani's grave is located.

Highlighting the sacrifices of Sherwani, Front chairman Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi said, "Maqbool Sherwani was a true patriot who saved Jammu and Kashmir from tribal invasion in 1947."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Police Constable Shot Dead by Terrorists in Batamaloo Area of Srinagar.

He further said, "He sacrificed his life for the cause of the nation, over and above the lines of caste, colour or religion but has not received the due recognition from the Governments till date. He fought unarmed against Pakistan. This is the Jihad, not the one state has been witnessing for last 30-35 years which is ruining the life and property of innocent Kashmiri masses."

"The central government has just forgotten the role played by Mohd Maqbool. Today's youth should know about the sacrifice made by this true patriot and this donation program is just a tribute to him," added Rizvi.

Janab Sherwani and his volunteers, comprising of various communities, with no military training, set up roadblocks and demolished bridges, thus protecting the fastest access to Srinagar.

Subsequently, raiders realized that their march towards Srinagar Airport has been delayed deliberately by Maqbool Sherwani. The brave warrior was finally caught by raiders and his body was mutilated and crucified before firing 14 bullets on it, said the Indian Army in a statement.The body was nailed to a plank and tied till the Indian Army got it down. He died a martyr's death on November 7, 1947, but not before inspiring the Kashmiris to rise up against the raiders.

Two weeks after his death, Mahatma Gandhi paid tribute to him in a prayer meeting in Delhi to honour his supreme sacrifice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)