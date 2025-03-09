Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday attached properties worth Rs 3.50 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler in Budgam district, officials said.

"In a decisive step towards eliminating the menace of drugs, police have attached immovable properties of a drug peddler in the Soibugh area," a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Three Killed, 3 Injured As Maruti Suzuki Car Plunges Into Gorge in Chamba.

The attached properties -- a four-storey shopping complex comprising 40 shops at Nadigam village and around six kanals of land at Chek Wazir Panoo village -- belong to Ghulam Ahmad Dar alias Gulsaka, he said.

"The market value of the said properties is around Rs 3.50 crore. The action was carried out under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with a case registered at the Budgam police station," he added.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Health Update: Vice-President Admitted to AIIMS After Complaining of Chest Pain, Condition Stable; PM Narendra Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery.

The case pertained to the recovery contraband substances codeine phosphate and poppy straw in commercial quantities from the accused's possession.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)