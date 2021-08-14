Jammu, August 14: Jammu and Kashmir police has busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module and arrested four terrorists along with their associates.

As per an official statement from the police, they were planning to collect arms that were to be dropped by drones and supply them to active terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Kashmir valley.

The terrorists were also planning to plant a vehicle-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu before August 15, and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country. Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists Hurl Grenade at Security Forces In Srinagar's Hari Singh High Street; 5 Civilians Injured.

One of the arrested JeM terrorists, Ijahar khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, disclosed that Munazir, a Jaish commander in Pakistan had asked him to collect weapons from near Amritsar which would be dropped by a drone. He was also asked by Jaish to do reconnaissance of Panipat Oil Refinery which he did and sent videos to Pakistan. He was then tasked with the reconnaissance of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi but was arrested before he could accomplish this task, said the police in an official statement.

Others arrested in the case include Muntazir Manzoor, a resident of Prichoo, Pulwama, Touseef Ahmed Shah, resident of Jeff, Shopian and Jahangir Ahmed Bhat, resident of Bandzoo, Pulwama.

Muntazir Manzoor, who is a member of the JeM, was the first to be arrested. The police has recovered one pistol, one magazine, eight live rounds and two Chinese hand grenades from him. The truck he used for transporting weapons to the Kashmir valley was also seized.

Touseef Ahmed Shah was tasked by Jaish commander Shahid and another Jaish terrorist by the name Abrar in Pakistan to take up an accommodation in Jammu which he did. He was then asked to procure a second-hand motorcycle for causing an IED blast in Jammu. The IED for this purpose was to be dropped by a drone. Touseef was arrested before he could complete this task.

Police also informed that Jahangir Ahmed was doing recruitment for Jaish in the Kashmir valley and in the rest of the country. Further work on the remaining module is in progress, said the police.

