Srinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police is the only force in the country that has achieved a fine balance between regular policing duties and civic activities, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police is the only force in the country that has achieved a fine balance between carrying out anti-terrorsim operations, normal policing duties, sports activities and civic action programmes," Sinha said at the inauguration of 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championships on the bank of Dal Lake here.

Sinha said water sports, especially kayaking, canoeing and rowing require courage, determination, and sacrifice.

"This spirit forms the core of our uniformed forces who are ready to make the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. I pay my humble tributes to police personnel from Jammu and Kashmir who have made the supreme sacrifice," the LG said.

Sinha expressed hope that the police and paramilitary personnel who have assembled here to take part in the championship will return to their homes as brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Director General of Police R R Swain said JK Police took up sports activities and civic action programmes even during the challenging times over the past three decades.

"In the past three decades, Jammu and Kashmir Police has maintained high sporting standards even with the challenges that no other force in the country had to face and this fact is acknowledged by all the forces," Swain said.

He said the championship will add another chapter in the process of national integration as people of Kashmir will get to watch the brilliant performances of the athletes over the next few days.

In his welcome address, ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar said 30 teams from various police and paramilitary forces of the country will be taking part in the championship.

Kumar said over 500 athletes and officials are taking part in the event which is being hosted by Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth time.

"We have been holding sporting events in all parts of Jammu and Kashmir including remote areas. Besides helping in fostering unity, it also helps us to keep the youngsters away from drug abuse," he added.

