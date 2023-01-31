Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) A house was damaged amid heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, prompting the police to reach out to the family with essential items on Tuesday, officials said.

Due to the heavy snowfall on Monday, the house of Lal Din in Singpora area was damaged, they said, adding that a police team provided necessary items likes blankets, ration and other household items to the family.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Khalil Poswal assured all possible help in future to them.

A police team along with members of a NGO also visited Singpora, Passerkote and Vohal areas and took stock of the losses due to the recent snowfall.

