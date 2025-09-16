Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police, continuing its efforts to strengthen community ties and promote education, organised a special civic action program in Srinagar's Natipora area.

The IRP 6th Battalion donated school bags and other essential accessories to the students of Government Boys School, Natipora, bringing smiles and encouragement to dozens of children.

The program, attended by school staff, children, and police officers of the battalion, distributed school bags, stationery, and other study materials among the children, many of whom come from economically weaker sections of society.

The 6th Battalion initiative is part of the police's larger community outreach program aimed at creating a bridge of trust between the force and the people. They emphasised that education is the foundation of a bright future, and providing children with the basic tools of learning is a crucial step in ensuring that no student feels left behind due to a lack of resources.

Students who received the school bags and stationery kits were visibly happy and thanked the police officers for their kind gesture. Several of them said that this would encourage them to focus more on their studies and attend school regularly.

The civic action program of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been a regular initiative across various districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Through such programs, the police not only provide material assistance but also raise awareness about the importance of education, discipline, and social harmony.

Over the years, the program has benefited thousands of beneficiaries, including students, young people, and underprivileged segments of society, with the goal of fostering goodwill and strengthening relations between the police and the community.

J-K police and IRP 6th Battalion noted that similar initiatives will continue in the coming days in different parts of the Valley. They stressed that the force remains committed to supporting young learners, especially those who lack resources, so that they can pursue education without hurdles. (ANI)

