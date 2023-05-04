Rajouri (J-K), May 4 (PTI) A police officer's son was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for his alleged involvement in cases of theft and drug peddling in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

He has been identified as Sunny Sharma, a resident of the Jawahar Nagar area of Rajouri, they said, adding he is the son of an assistant-sub inspector of police.

The accused was repeatedly involved in theft and drug peddling cases, thereby posing a threat to peace and order, the officials said., adding his detention under the PSA was issued by the district magistrate.

Sharma did not change his behaviour in spite of being booked in several FIRs and arrested by police in these cases, they said.

The officials said twelve cases are pending against the accused in various police stations.

As the accused's activities amounted to propagating and creating feelings of terror among communities, he was ordered to be detained under section 8 of the Public Safety Act and has been lodged in jail, they said.

