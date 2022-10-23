Udhampur, October 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday intercepted a truck carrying heroin weighing 21.5 kilograms and arrested one narco-smuggler. "Today, during vehicle checking at Zero Point Chenani, a truck coming from Kashmir towards Udhampur was intercepted and 18 packets of Heroin weighing around 21.5 Kg (including the packaging weight) were recovered from it. The truck driver has been detained," ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said.

The Udhampur police have also seized the vehicle in which the drugs were carried. According to an official statement, the arrested person, who is the driver of the truck, has been identified as Kulwinder Singh hailing from Nawanshahr in Punjab. A case under relevant sections has been booked against the accused person. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Bust Hideout in Ramban, Recover Ammunition, Explosives.

"Police team of Police Station Chenani was conducting routine vehicle checking at Zero Morh Chenani, NHW and a truck bearing registration No. PB08BT 9403 was made to stop from Kashmir valley towards Udhampur.

During checking of said vehicle, Police recovered 18 packets of Heroin 21.5 kg of heroin (including packaging weight) and arrested one interstate narco smuggler who was smuggling the above contraband in the said vehicle," the police statement read. J-K: Over 63000 People to Attain Self-employment Under 'Back to Village Programme'.

Udhampur Police is further working to unearth all the forward and backward links in the case so that all those involved in this illegal trade can be booked under the law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)