Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) The Special Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet before an NIA court here against five accused, including two militants, in a terror-related case.

A police spokesperson said, "SIU-I, Srinagar, presented a charge sheet before the Court of NIA (National Investigation Agency), Srinagar, in case FIR No. 69/2022 of Chanapora police station against five accused, including three terror associates and two terrorists," a police spokesperson said.

On November 1, 2022, a case was registered at Srinagar's Chanapora police station following the receipt of a docket from the 'naka' party in-charge (Chanapora police station SHO) and an investigation taken up by the then Subdivisional Police Officer (Sadar). The case was subsequently transferred to the SIU-I on the orders of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters, he said.

Two grenades were recovered from two suspects -- Amir Mushtaq Dar, a resident of Sozeith Lawaypora, and HMT Srinagar resident Kabil Rashid Dar -- intercepted by the 'naka' party at a checkpoint at Harnambal, the spokesperson added.

Their personal mobile phones with inbuilt SIM cards were also seized. Accordingly, a case was registered and an investigation initiated, he said.

During the investigation, another co-accused -- Sozeith resident Aqib Jamal Bhat -- was apprehended and on the basis of his disclosure, an improvised explosive device (IED) he had allegedly hidden in a pit near the railway track at Rangreth was recovered.

The IED was destroyed on the spot by a bomb disposal squad, the police spokesperson added.

Investigations established that the three accused allegedly worked as terror associates for two terrorists Momin Gulzar Mir and Basit Ahmad Dar and, under a well-knit criminal conspiracy, were providing logistics support to them, he added.

The accused allegedly procured hand grenades and IEDs to carry out terror activities, the spokesperson added.

On the strength of the evidence -- material or documentary and oral -- the three arrested accused were found involved in the commission of offences punishable under provisions of the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused terrorists Momin Gulzar Mir and Basit Ahmad Dar were found involved in the commission of offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act but are absconding and proceedings under Section 299 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been proposed to be initiated against them, the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, the sanction for launching prosecution against the accused persons was obtained from the Home department and the charge sheet presented before the NIA court, he added.

