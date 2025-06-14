Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): The new Community Health Centre (CHC) building in the Kotranka sub-division of Rajouri is set to be completed soon as the government intensifies construction, boosting local-level healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities said.

Medical Officer CHC Kandi, Zia ul Haq, noted the surge of patients and flagged the lack of facilities.

Zia ul Haq told ANI, "...Soon the building will be inaugurated. Here, the number of patients is high, so the government has taken steps to intensify this construction. The patients are coming here, but we have a shortage of buildings. We lack a few facilities to admit patients."

He added, giving an estimated time for the inauguration, "Our new building is under construction. Within weeks or maybe months, it will be ready for inauguration."

The Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Manjakote, a border tehsil in Rajouri district, has provided essential healthcare services to the local population of the Border areas. Despite facing challenges due to Pakistani shelling in the past, the PHC has been functioning effectively, ensuring that patients receive timely medical care.

The patients, like pregnant women or any injured patients, are provided ambulance services from their homes to the hospital for timely treatment. The PHC offers various services, including diagnostic tests and medical treatment. The hospital has been equipped to handle emergencies and provide essential care to patients.

The PHC's efforts have been crucial in supporting the local community, particularly during times of crisis. The hospital's staff has worked tirelessly to ensure patients receive the necessary care. The PHC's commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the people of Manjakote is commendable, and its resilience in the face of adversity is a testament to the dedication of its staff. (ANI)

