Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,079 coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the infection tally to 39,943, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 743 with 11 fatalities, officials said.

"There were 1,079 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. This is for the first time that the number of fresh cases has crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period," an official said.

Among the new cases, 622 were from the Jammu region and 457 from the Kashmir valley.

This is also for the first time that the number or positive cases in Jammu region was higher than the valley.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 484 new cases, followed by 139 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

Jammu district has become the first district in the union territory to have more than 400 positive cases in a single day.

There are 8,441 active cases of the coronavirus disease, while 30,759 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, 11 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24-hour period till 5 pm on Thursday, the officials said.

They said while three of these deaths took place in Jammu, eight were reported from the Kashmir valley. This has taken the death toll in the union territory to 743.

