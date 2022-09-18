Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 10 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 4,78,935, officials said.

Of the new cases, two were from the Jammu division while eight were from Kashmir, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Complains of Sexual Abuse by Her Father; Parents and Uncle Held.

The death toll stood at 4,784. No fresh Covid-related fatality was reported from the Union territory, they said.

There were 211 active cases, while the overall recoveries reached 4,73,940, they said, adding there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis, also called black fungus.

Also Read | Indian Army Invites Domestic Defence Industries for Emergency Procurement of Critical Equipment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)