Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 170 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the infected number of persons to 3,26,480 while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 23 were from Jammu division and 147 from Kashmir division of the UT, the officials said.

Also Read | World EV Day 2021: Top 4 Electric Four-Wheelers That You Can Buy in India.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 80 cases followed by 22 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,263 active cases in the UT as recoveries outnumbered fresh cases. The total number of recovered patients was 3,20,806, the officials said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death In Botad District For Talking To Accused’s Girlfriend; Case Registered.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic was 4,411 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 45 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) across Jammu and Kashmir as no fresh case was reported in the UT since last evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)