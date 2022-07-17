Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 203 fresh COVID-19 cases which pushed its infection tally to 4,57,032.

Of the new cases, 111 were reported from the Jammu division and 92 from the Kashmir valley, officials said.

The death toll due to the disease remained unchanged at 4,758 as no fresh fatality was reported in a span of 24 hours, they said.

There are 1,044 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir at present. So far, 4,51,230 people have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

