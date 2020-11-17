Srinagar, Nov 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 572 new COVID-19 cases, while seven fatalities took place in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,03,581 and the death toll to 1,604, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 191 from Jammu division and 381 from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 147 cases, followed by 106 in Kupwara.

There are 5585 active cases, while 96,392 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, the union territory reported seven COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours - three from Jammu and four from the Kashmir Valley.

