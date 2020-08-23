Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 666 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths due to the infection.

Now, the union territory's COVID-19 caseload has reached 32,647 and the death toll mounted to 617.

The Kashmir Valley recorded 540 fresh cases and the Jammu region 126 in the past 24 hours till 5.00 pm on Sunday, an official said.

The Srinagar district recorded 258 of the fresh coronavirus cases, followed by Jammu (60), he said. This is for the third straight day that Srinagar has recorded more than 200 fresh cases of COVID-19.

So far, Srinagar district has recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 8,075, which is nearly 25 per cent of the total infections in the union territory.

The union territory's summer capital has also reported the highest 195 COVID related fatalities so far, which is 31 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease.

As on Sunday, more than 80 per cent of the infected persons in the city have recovered and there are only 1,366 active cases.

Of the nine new deaths, seven were reported from Srinagar and two from Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir has 7,198 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVD-19), while 24,832 patients have recovered so far, they said. PTI MIJ

