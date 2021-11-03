Srinagar, Nov 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 99 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 3,32,457, officials said.

Eighteen of the cases are from Jammu division and the rest from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 48 new cases, followed by Ganderbal with 12.

There are 946 active cases in the union territory at present, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,27,172, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 4,438.

There were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory currently, the officials added.

