Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 3,251 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections so far this year, taking the virus tally to 3,55,874, while four related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,129 were from the Jammu division and 2,122 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

Also Read | Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 7 Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Nalanda.

They said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 685 new cases, followed by Srinagar district which registered 624 fresh infections.

There are 12,860 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 3,38,453, the officials said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Man Strangles Pregnant Wife to Death For Refusing to Give Money to Buy Liquor.

The new fatalities raised the death toll from the pandemic to 4,561 in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)