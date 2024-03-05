Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): Two people were killed in a road accident on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Hakam Din (25) and Tariq Ahmed (32) both residents of Dalwah, a village in the Gool tehsil of the Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place at 12:30 am.

According to the Ramban police, a cab fell into a deep gorge about 150 metres near Battery Chashma Ramban on NH-44.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Ramban, Om Prakash along with, the Station House Officer (SHO), Civil Quick Response Team (QRT) and UT Disaster Response Force (DRF) reached at accident spot.

Two occupants travelling in the said vehicle were retrieved and shifted to District Hospital Ramban where both were declared dead by the Medical officers, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at PS Ramban.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, four people were killed while two others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, police said on Monday.

The mishap took place in the Pogal Paristan area of Ramban. (ANI)

