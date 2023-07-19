Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): The authorities closed all government and private schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district for the students on Wednesday in view of the heavy rainfall.

"It has been decided that all Government/Private schools of District Doda will remain closed for students on July 19 for the well-being of our students in light of the inclement weather conditions," DC Doda said.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has caused landslides in several places.

The National Highway-44 in Ramban district was blocked due to shooting stones and mud slush, said an official on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban took to his Twitter handle and informed that NH-44 was blocked in several areas due to mud slush and shooting stones and that people should avoid travelling until road clearance works were executed.

"NH-44 is blocked at certain places due to mud slush and shooting stones. People are advised to avoid travelling, till road clearance works are executed," tweeted Deputy Commissioner Ramban.

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police also gave information about the roadblock due to clearance works.

"Traffic update at 8:00 AM, NHW blocked at various places due to two mudslides/shooting stones. People are advised not to travel till the restoration work is completed," tweeted J&K Traffic Police.

Meanwhile, the clearance works are in progress on National Highway-44 in Ramban District amidst rains, said Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.

The new track to Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine was closed due to bad weather, according to a police official.

However, the yatra is going on smoothly through the old track.

The Amarnath Yatra was also halted several times due to bad weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

