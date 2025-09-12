Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): Prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Surakaksha Sanhita (BNSS) continues to be imposed in Bhalessa in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday, following AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's arrest under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The prohibitory order was imposed amid protests against the AAP MLA's arrest.

Also Read | Coca Cola, Pepsi, Thums Up Prices Won’t Hike Despite 40% GST; Minute Maid, Maaza, Tropicana and Real Fruit Juices Will Turn Cheaper.

On Thursday, the administration gave a two-hour relaxation to the public to buy essential items from the market.

The locals had approached the Sub-Division Magistrate to demand relaxation in the order.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 12, 2025: Indraprastha Gas, Tata Steel, Jio Financial Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Local Rishi Kumar Kaushal told ANI, "I am a local social worker here. We approached the SDM as our roads have been damaged, and we were facing trouble in buying flour and rice. The administration heard our request and opened a market."

He added that the locals are also demanding that other markets open and that internet and telecommunication services resume.

"Now, we are also requesting to open another market and resume the mobile and internet services. We expect normalcy to prevail, and we request the public to stay peaceful ahead of our festivals and Yatras," he said.

DPAP block president Abdul Majeed expressed gratitude towards the local administration for the relaxation.

He said, "We discussed the issues regarding telecommunication, ration, electricity and water supplies and opening of roads. We are demanding a relaxation and we are grateful to the administration. We expect that a relaxation will be provided in future as well."

Earlier, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range DIG Sridhar Patil stated that the administration is working to attain normalcy in the region, and discussions with the public were also held to achieve the goal.

"We took a meeting with the citizens of Doda to maintain peace in the district. After a detailed discussion, we are on the right track to resolve their problems. Discussions were held on how to attain normalcy in the region." Sridhar Patil said.

DIG Sridhar Patil informed that the incidents of stone pelting were reported in some areas of Doda. He also added that an explosion was reported in the morning.

"Incidents of stone-pelting took place, and we had to use tear gases at some places, but we were successful in averting any sort of major damage. There was a report of an explosion-like sound at nearly 10:30 to 11:00 AM, which is under investigation. Two people are under inquiry, and action will be taken based on the investigation," he said.

He further thanked the public for maintaining the harmony and peace in the region.

"I want to thank the public of Doda for supporting the administration and maintaining communal harmony and peace."

Tension has been simmering in Doda since the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, for activities being prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)