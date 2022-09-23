Srinagar, Sep 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday registered 28 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,79,046, officials here said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,785.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from the Jammu division and 20 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

There are 173 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory. So far, 4,74,088 people have recovered from the viral disease, they said.

