Mumbai, September 23: On Friday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the UPSC CDS II result 2022. The UPSC released the result of the Combined Defence Services Examination II at around 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CDS II examination can visit the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in to check their UPSC CDS II result.

This year, the UPSC CDS II examinations were held on September 4, 2022. According to reports, a total of 6,658 candidates have qualified for the UPSC CDS interview. AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

Steps To Check UPSC CDS II Result 2022:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the "UPSC CDS II Result 202" link tab

Following this, lick on the "Written Result (with name): Combined Defence

Services Examination (II), 2022" link

Your UPSC CDS II Result merit list will appear on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to check UPSC CDS II result 2022. For more details on UPSC CDS II result 2022, candidates can check the official website of UPSC. Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) also released the result of the 2020 Stenographer Grade 'C' and Grade 'D' skill test today, September 23. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The commission held the skill test exams for stenographers Grade 'C' and Grade 'D' on June 20 and June 21.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2022 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).