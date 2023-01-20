Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front (JKPJF) organised a seminar titled 'Role of Youth in Nation Building' in Baramulla on Friday.

Held at Matipora Gund, Pattan, the seminar was aimed to create awareness among the masses that Youth is a phase of life -- where dreams are built and a bright future is foreseen.

The seminar was addressed by social activist Farooq Shah Renzo, religious scholars Agha Syed Mubashir and Molvi Mushtaq Ahmad Naqashbandi, political activist Irfan Hussain and JKPJF chairman Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi. It was attended by several other political and social activists besides a large gathering of local people.

Farooq Renzo stressed the youth play an important role in nation-building and acts as agent of change. He said, "We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future. Youths are the National Assets, so they need to be well-guided and supported by society."

Addressing the gathering, Agha Syed Mubashir said the youth should be well-trained as they are the backbone of the nation. Skill development and skill enhancement is the national agenda for youths of the country and all shall take benefit of this for self-sustenance and render fruitful services to the masses of the nation.

He said the youth shall contribute positively to society and shun violence and disharmony. Agha Mubashir also stressed that drugs have been inducted into society by our adversaries to cripple youths and disengage them from a life of peace, prosperity and other positive aspects of life.

"We call upon our youths to overcome it and fail the evil designs of our neighbouring adversaries; eradicate the abuse of drugs from the society," Mubashir said.

Molvi Mushtaq Ahmad Naqashbandi emphasised that the truth has to be the philosophy of life, whatever religion or faith one follows.

"Moral and economic corruption has become a worldwide phenomenon. In reality, it is very difficult to root out the infectious disease known as corruption which has become rampant in every field of life. However, instead of bearing it as a curse, youths must challenge it and play an important role to get rid of these prevailing evils of corruption, inequality, etc in society," Naqashbandi said.

Youth who are more tech-savvy shall use social media platforms for eradicating such evils and counter the people who propagate them. "Fight the evils of corruption shall be the jihad and religious duty for the present-day youths," he opined.

Irfan Hussain, a political activist discussed the factors restricting the youth from exploring and exploiting their full potential. He said the youth are facing too many problems nowadays.

"We need to give them ample opportunities in all fields so they can succeed and serve their families, society and nation in a positive manner. They must be given all kinds of facilities and shall be encouraged to take the challenge and achieve success," Hussain said.

Addressing the gathering, JKPJF chairman Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi stressed that the youth are important partners in nation-building and our future. He said they have to equip themselves with righteousness and sincerity to bring social reform and improvement in society.

The youth, he said need to be well-informed and shall be capable to decide between good and evil.

"We all have to work together to derail the nefarious designs of our adversaries and guide our youths for a better and prosperous future," Rizvi said.

Rizvi said the nation requires the participation and services of youths to achieve the goals of peace and prosperity in the country. Doing good things and being religious only would not help in making the country move on the path of progress.

"We need to confront and eradicate the evil designs of our enemies; this is where the present day Youths need to place their minds and soul. The youth of today is going to shape the future status of the nation and therefore the power and potential of youth must be fully utilized by providing them with necessary and sufficient opportunities," he opined.

Rizvi also said the most important factor is empowering youth; society needs to support the youths and at the same time guide them on the right path.

"Diamond cuts diamond, likewise the enlightened youths have to work upon the disillusioned youths and help them to join the mainstream of the nation and be good citizens. We hereby call upon all the Kashmiri youths to join us and help us to spread the message of love, harmony and peace in the region. I urge upon the youths to save and promote the language, art, music and culture of Kashmir. Let all of us join together to bring peace, harmony and prosperity to Kashmir and shun the path of violence and abuse," he added. (ANI)

