Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Pruning operations of mulberry trees are currently being undertaken to boost cocoon production in the Kashmir valley.

After lockdown restrictions were eased in the valley, the pruning operation at Srinagar's Mirgund Sericulture nursery is in full swing under the supervision of experts of the Jammu and Kashmir Sericulture Department.

The plants are pruned by workers following all COVID guidelines.

Pruning is important to make the trees healthy as well as to increase the number of leaves used for rearing silkworms that make cocoons.

Khurshid Ahmad Farm Manager Mulberry Station said, "Pruning ensures a large number of mulberry leaves which is important to increase the quality and quantity of cocoon production. The plant also grows better. The plants are already grown to maintain a distance of 6 feet between each of them. So the social distance is by default maintained at work. We are following all SOPs."

Abid Hussain Mir a grower said, " We get a lot of leaves for rearing silkworms from this pruning. After 45 days new flesh will come up after pruning. So in July, another round of rearing will be done. The pruning helps us to grow a second crop. It is only for mulberry plants trees that we do pruning in June."

Mehraj ud din Khan another grower said," This is a season of pruning. If we do pruning now, we get good wings next year. Pruning is very important to boost the cocoon production."

Showkat Ahmad another grower said," Pruning helps the shoots to grow bigger. The stems we cut off will be used to rear silkworms. They make cocoons. Pruning is very important for the growth of the plant which is why we are working even during lockdown following social distancing." (ANI)

