Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) A shikara race was organised at the famous Dal Lake here on Wednesday to promote tourism in the Valley in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo flagged off the race, organised by a Chandigarh-based private group of colleges, they said.

The race was organised to promote Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector, which suffered a setback following the April 22 terror attack in which 26 people died.

Speaking on the occasion, Itoo said the unique initiative will contribute towards the promotion of Jammu and Kashmir's tourism potential on the national and International arenas.

"This race is not just an event, it is a celebration of peace, unity, and unmatched beauty of our J&K. Promoting such activities helps create new narratives around J&K, drawing positive attention and boosting tourism," she said.

The minister appreciated the students and management of the institute, saying it has played a positive role after the terror attack.

The organisers said Kashmir is and will always be a heaven on earth, unaffected by negative incidents.

