Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): The State Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday submitted a chargesheet before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court against two terrorists, including a hybrid terrorist and an active terrorist, belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The chargesheet was filed in connection with three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that were recovered by Sopore Police in November, last year.

On November 7, 2022, three IEDs were recovered by Sopore Police and a case was registered at Sopore police station.

SIU, Sopore has charged hybrid terrorist, Waseem Raja Lone, and active terrorist, Mohammad Umar Mir of LeT under sections 4 and 5 of Explosive Substance Act, and sections 18, 20, 23, 38 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (ULAP) Act.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

