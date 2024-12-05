India News | J-K: Sopore Police Attach Property Worth Lakhs Under UAPA

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Sopore Police announced on Thursday that they have attached a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

"Sopore Police have attached a single-storied residential house along with 16 marlas of land (Survey No. 354) in Nowpora Kalan, Sopore. The property belongs to Mohd Subhan Khan, son of Ab Satar Khan, a resident of Nowpora Kalan, Sopore," the statement read.

"This action is related to case FIR No. 105/2024 of Police Station Sopore," it added. The attachment was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team and an executive magistrate, ensuring strict adherence to legal protocols.

This measure represents a significant step in the investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the area. It underscores Sopore Police's commitment to countering threats to national security and ensuring peace and stability, according to the release.

Meanwhile, the Shopian Police in Jammu and Kashmir announced in a press release the attachment of two residential properties belonging to a "terrorist" and a "terror associate" under the UAPA.

"In a significant move to combat terrorism, the Shopian Police have attached two double-storied residential properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). One property, registered in the name of Mohd Shafi Dar, father of terrorist Adnan Shafi Dar, is situated on 4 marlas of land (Khasra No. 14) in the village of Wandina. The second property, registered in the name of Abdul Majeed Koka, father-in-law of terror associate Sajad Ahmad Khah, is located on 7 marlas of land (Khasra No. 1347/min) in the village of Melhoora. Both properties, valued at Rs 50 lakh, have been duly recorded in revenue records, and notices prohibiting their sale or transfer have been served under the UAPA," the press release stated.

The attachment is linked to case FIR No. 94/2024 of Police Station Zainapora and was executed in the presence of a police team and an executive magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal procedures.

This action marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It highlights the Shopian Police's dedication to neutralising threats to national security and maintaining peace and order.

Shopian Police, in collaboration with other agencies, remain resolute in their mission to take stringent measures against individuals and entities involved in activities threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, the statement concluded. (ANI)

