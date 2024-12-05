India News | J-K: Sopore Police Attach Property Worth Lakhs Under UAPA

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Sopore police said in a statement on Thursday they have attached a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir. The said property was attached by invoking section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

Agency News ANI| Dec 05, 2024 06:46 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | J-K: Sopore Police Attach Property Worth Lakhs Under UAPA
The attached property (Pic/J-K police)

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Sopore Police announced on Thursday that they have attached a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

"Sopore Police have attached a single-storied residential house along with 16 marlas of land (Survey No. 354) in Nowpora Kalan, Sopore. The property belongs to Mohd Subhan Khan, son of Ab Satar Khan, a resident of Nowpora Kalan, Sopore," the statement read.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar As Deputy CMs in Presence of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

"This action is related to case FIR No. 105/2024 of Police Station Sopore," it added. The attachment was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team and an executive magistrate, ensuring strict adherence to legal protocols.

This measure represents a significant step in the investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the area. It underscores Sopore Police's commitment to countering threats to national security and ensuring peace and stability, according to the release.

Also Read | Salman Khan Was Initial Target of Baba Siddique's Attackers, Murder Plan Disrupted by Actor's Tight Security - Reports.

Meanwhile, the Shopian Police in Jammu and Kashmir announced in a press release the attachment of two residential properties belonging to a "terrorist" and a "terror associate" under the UAPA.

"In a significant move to combat terrorism, the Shopian Police have attached two double-storied residential properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). One property, registered in the name of Mohd Shafi Dar, father of terrorist Adnan Shafi Dar, is situated on 4 marlas of land (Khasra No. 14) in the village of Wandina. The second property, registered in the name of Abdul Majeed Koka, father-in-law of terror associate Sajad Ahmad Khah, is located on 7 marlas of land (Khasra No. 1347/min) in the village of Melhoora. Both properties, valued at Rs 50 lakh, have been duly recorded in revenue records, and notices prohibiting their sale or transfer have been served under the UAPA," the press release stated.

The attachment is linked to case FIR No. 94/2024 of Police Station Zainapora and was executed in the presence of a police team and an executive magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal procedures.

This action marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It highlights the Shopian Police's dedication to neutralising threats to national security and maintaining peace and order.

Shopian Police, in collaboration with other agencies, remain resolute in their mission to take stringent measures against individuals and entities involved in activities threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, the statement concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

s%2Findia-news-j-k-sopore-police-attach-property-worth-lakhs-under-uapa-6469300.html&text=India+News+%7C+J-K%3A+Sopore+Police+Attach+Property+Worth+Lakhs+Under+UAPA&via=latestly', 650, 420);">
Agency News ANI| Dec 05, 2024 06:46 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | J-K: Sopore Police Attach Property Worth Lakhs Under UAPA
The attached property (Pic/J-K police)

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Sopore Police announced on Thursday that they have attached a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

"Sopore Police have attached a single-storied residential house along with 16 marlas of land (Survey No. 354) in Nowpora Kalan, Sopore. The property belongs to Mohd Subhan Khan, son of Ab Satar Khan, a resident of Nowpora Kalan, Sopore," the statement read.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar As Deputy CMs in Presence of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

"This action is related to case FIR No. 105/2024 of Police Station Sopore," it added. The attachment was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team and an executive magistrate, ensuring strict adherence to legal protocols.

This measure represents a significant step in the investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the area. It underscores Sopore Police's commitment to countering threats to national security and ensuring peace and stability, according to the release.

Also Read | Salman Khan Was Initial Target of Baba Siddique's Attackers, Murder Plan Disrupted by Actor's Tight Security - Reports.

Meanwhile, the Shopian Police in Jammu and Kashmir announced in a press release the attachment of two residential properties belonging to a "terrorist" and a "terror associate" under the UAPA.

"In a significant move to combat terrorism, the Shopian Police have attached two double-storied residential properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). One property, registered in the name of Mohd Shafi Dar, father of terrorist Adnan Shafi Dar, is situated on 4 marlas of land (Khasra No. 14) in the village of Wandina. The second property, registered in the name of Abdul Majeed Koka, father-in-law of terror associate Sajad Ahmad Khah, is located on 7 marlas of land (Khasra No. 1347/min) in the village of Melhoora. Both properties, valued at Rs 50 lakh, have been duly recorded in revenue records, and notices prohibiting their sale or transfer have been served under the UAPA," the press release stated.

The attachment is linked to case FIR No. 94/2024 of Police Station Zainapora and was executed in the presence of a police team and an executive magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal procedures.

This action marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It highlights the Shopian Police's dedication to neutralising threats to national security and maintaining peace and order.

Shopian Police, in collaboration with other agencies, remain resolute in their mission to take stringent measures against individuals and entities involved in activities threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, the statement concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
India Women vs Australia Women
500K+ searches
Arsenal vs Man United
100K+ searches
Premier League
100K+ searches
Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Bitcoin Price
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket .jpg" data-src="https://coin-images.coingecko.com/coins/images/325/large/Tether.png?1696501661" class="lazyload">
Tether(USDT)
₹84.8-0.13%
  • bitcoin
    XRP(XRP)
    ₹197.73-9.69%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel