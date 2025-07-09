Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): In a significant move to combat the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking, the Srinagar Police has attached a residential property worth approximately Rs 75 lakh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a release, the property comprising a single-storeyed residential house alongwith land is located in Athwajan, Srinagar, and in the possession of two notorious drug peddler brothers--Irfan Ahmad Ganie and Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, sons of Manzoor Ahmad Ganie.

Both individuals are involved in a case registered at the Panthachowk and Safakadal police stations, respectively, under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Investigations have revealed that the said property, registered in their father's name, was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.

Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, Srinagar Police formally seized and attached the immovable property as per the due legal process.

The property cannot be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior approval from the competent authority.

The accused persons have a history of involvement in drug peddling, primarily targeting local youth, thereby posing a grave threat to public health and safety.

This action forms part of the ongoing crackdown by Jammu and Kashmir Police on narcotics networks, with a focus on dismantling the financial structures that enable such illegal operations.

Earlier on June 30, in decisive action against the menace of drugs and to dismantle infrastructure supporting the illegal narcotics network, Srinagar Police attached a residential property, comprising a single-storeyed residential property worth Rs 50 lakh, as per a release.

The property belonged to a notorious drug peddler identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat.

The accused is involved in the case under sections of the NDPS Act, 111 BNS, registered in Police Station Karan Nagar.

The said property has been established as having been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, the immovable property has been formally seized and attached, the police added. (ANI)

