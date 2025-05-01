Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): In its continuing action against terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits and in the furtherance of investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Srinagar Police has intensified searches across multiple locations in the city to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.

According to a release, the searches were conducted at the residences of several individuals linked to proscribed terrorist outfits in areas including Gousia Colony, Babademb; Pather Masjid, Aali Kadal, Rasmpora Chattabal, Gani Mohallah, Malpora, Kolipora Khanyar, Hazari Bazar, Hazari Bazar, Firdous Colony, Syedpora, Shalimar Colony, Syedpora, Gretabal Kawadara, Naidyar Bala, Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, Urdu Bazar, Kadikadal, Shahid Ahmad Lone (Chanpora Jamia Masjid, Asaar Colony, Tiploo Mohalla, Anchar Soura.

These individuals are implicated in various cases ranging from sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, to key provisions under the UAPA, with offences such as conspiracy, waging war, illegal possession of arms, and promoting terrorist activities.

According to the release, the searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of J-K Police officers.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation, said the release.

According to the release, this decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities.

The release noted that Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law. (ANI)

