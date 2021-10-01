Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Students Association delegation called on J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar and apprised him about various issues of students and youth-related programs, policies in the Union territory.

As per the release, during the meeting, a delegation led by the National Spokesperson of Association Nasir Khuehami and the National General Secretary of Association Younus Rashid shared various issues faced by the students, tribal students in particular.

The other main demands put forward by delegation include; skill-specific Institutes, Campus politics, recent recruitment drives in SSB, women's degree college for Bandipora, tribal students, MBBS Quota issue of students, Special Nodal officer for students, and various other issues and programs.

Khuehami said that University is the highest seat of learning and the active participation of students in framing various public policies forms its integral part.

He told the lieutenant governor that Campus politics is what brands the idea of a person, the maturity comes after the discussion and debate. He requested Sinha to personally look into the matter of campus politics.

Bandipora district having the majority of the tribal population deserves a Tribal Research Institute to support the research studies on tribal issues on regular basis, he informed.

The other demands projected and highlighted by the association include modernization and argumentation of infrastructure of identified tribal areas by way of establishment of smart classes, computer land, auditorium, fencing, separate girls hostel and residential quarters in far-flung areas, Women's degree for Bandipora, special Nodal for J-K students and other youth-related programs.

According to the press release, Rashid also raised the issue of recent recruitment drives including panchayat account assistant (PAA) and class IV, their slow pace in finalising their process.

The governor informed that there is a process of document verification ongoing including the cross-check of the reservation for non-employing families. It took time and assured that incoming month of October, it will be all finalised and aspirants need not worry about anything, the release read.

The recruitment board has already clarified on higher qualifications in the case of Class IV and there is no point to say about it, he said.

Assuring his full support in the educational upliftment of the student community, tribal in particular, the Sinha said that concrete measures are being taken to shape up the future of the students living in remote and far-flung areas.

Students will be provided best of the support in every regard, he assured. (ANI)

