Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): Telugu film actress and BJP leader Padala Kalyani and Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Ajay filed a complaint with the Panjagutta Police against actor Prakash Raj, seeking registration of an FIR against him for his alleged derogatory remarks on Lord Ram and the Ramayana.

In her complaint dated April 20, 2026, Kalyani alleged that Prakash Raj, while speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode in January 2026, made "highly derogatory, distorted and malicious remarks" on Lord Ram and the Ramayana.

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She cited a segment between 36:44 and 40:20 minutes of his speech, where she claimed he narrated a version of the Ramayana created by children from his theatre incubator 'Nirdiganta'.

According to the complaint, Prakash Raj described Lord Ram and Lakshman as "North Indian migrant workers" who stole fruits from Ravana, portrayed as a South Indian tribal, and said the Ramayana war arose from a dispute over non-payment of fruits.

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The complaint further alleged that between 39:40 and 39:45 minutes, Prakash Raj "deliberately equated the Holy Ramayana with beef-eating", which she said insulted the epic and Lord Ram. She also objected to his statement at the 40:07 mark: "That is the Cultural Politics I am doing with my Play."

Kalyani accused Prakash Raj of using 'Nirdiganta' to "brainwash children into writing and performing anti-Hindu plays" as a method of "Cultural Politics." She said the speech was premeditated and has gone viral on social media, hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

She also cited another YouTube video of Prakash Raj speaking inside a church in Bengaluru, where he referenced Christ and the New Testament. The complaint claimed this showed "selective engagement and differential treatment towards different religious communities."

Kalyani requested the police to register an FIR under BNS Sections 196, 299, 353 and IT Act Section 67, trace the source of the video clips, and consider blocking them under Section 69A of the IT Act if they disturb public order.

She said she has preserved video clips, screenshots, and timestamps as evidence and is ready to give a detailed statement. (ANI)

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