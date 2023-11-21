India News | J-K: Suspicious Box Found Near Kishtwar Highway

A visual from the site (Photo/ANI)

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): A suspicious tin box was found near the Kishtwar Highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Meanwhile, the police team was present at the spot.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on November 17, one terrorist was killed in the Budhal area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter with security forces, officials said.

The exchange of fire started after the security forces moved towards the targeted house.

"Based on specific information, a joint operation was launched by Rajouri Police, Army, SF and CRPF in the general area of Behrote top, PS Budhal this morning. While moving towards the target house, the terrorists started firing on the operation parties from inside. The exchange of fire continued for some time, and during the ensuing operation, one terrorist was killed," J-K Police said. (ANI)

