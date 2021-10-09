Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum on Friday held a candle march here against the killings of a school principal and a teacher in the Union Territory.

Slogans of "We want justice" was raised during the march. They demanded a high-level probe and financial assistance to families of victims.

Also Read | Global Peace Photo Award 2021: Aadhyaa Aravind Shankar, 7-Year Old Girl From India Bags International Photo Award.

While speaking to ANI, Manish Khajuria, chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association, said, "A teacher has no religion, we want an independent inquiry in this incident. We want to ask the government that in what context they were killed. We need an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore and a job for a member of the deceased."

Two government teachers including Supinder Kaur were killed by terrorists in the Idgah Sangam area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: LeT Terrorist Killed in Gunfight With Police in Natipora Area.

Speaking on the targeted killings in the Valley, he said, "There is no religious connection between a teacher and a student. The teacher has a secular thought and it includes the well-being of the student. I condemn if there is any selective killing in the valley. We want an enquiry into this matter."

Sonia Singh, a teacher said, "This incident is very disheartening. This can happen to anyone. When we serve the nation then it is the duty of the government to provide security to us. We are teachers, and this community educate the people to become a better being in the society. A nation can not prosper if the teachers are not secure."

Aanchal Kaur, another teacher, "All the people including the minority in the valley should get the security. There was a talk to normalise the situation in the valley, this incident has drastically affected the peace in the valley." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)