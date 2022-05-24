Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Three civilians were injured on Tuesday as terrorists lobbed grenades at a Naka party of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Yaripora area of Kulgam district.

"Three civilians were injured as terrorists lobbed grenades at a naka party of police and CRPF," the Police said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

In a separate incident that took place earlier in the day, a terrorist killed a policeman in the Soura (Anchar) area of Srinagar. (ANI)

