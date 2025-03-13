Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): At least three people have been injured in a landslide that hit the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday. The landslide hit near a sumo stand in the afternoon, officials said.

A stone masonry wall/bund slid due to excessive rains in Pahalgam and hit a tea stall, three persons got trapped and all of them were rescued safely.

Earlier, low-hanging clouds draped Srinagar on Thursday, bringing intermittent light rain in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies with occasional showers in Srinagar until March 16.

Visuals from Srinagar showed thick clouds hovering over Dal Lake, with light drizzles causing ripples on the water's surface.

The iconic old city markets remained bustling despite the damp weather as commuters navigated the rain-soaked streets under umbrellas.

The IMD has advised residents to expect more light rain over the next few days, urging travellers to stay updated on weather conditions. No significant disruption has been reported so far.

Earlier last week, the Kashmir valley experienced a drop in temperature after recent rainfall, contributing to the winter chill. The temperature recorded was five degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a large number of tourists have thronged Guldanda meadow in Bhaderwah to experience snowfall.

Following the restoration of the Bhaderwah-Basohli-Pathankot National Highway, the scenic destination witnessed a surge in visitors, boosting local tourism and winter activities.

Tourists visiting Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir are captivated by its pristine snowfall, with many describing the experience as a dream come true. Families and groups of friends were seen throwing snowballs at each other while children excitedly built snowmen.

Some tourists lay on the soft snow, making snow angels, while others captured the breathtaking scenery on their phones and cameras. Many were seen trekking through the snow-covered meadows, enjoying the crisp mountain air and the serene beauty of the landscape. (ANI)

