Screengrab from the video shows shooting stones at NH-44

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed on Monday due to shooting stones near Ramban, affecting vehicular movement for several hours.

However, NH-44 is through for traffic after clearance now.

Informing about the development, Mohita Sharma, SSP Ramban tweeted, "NH 44 through for traffic after clearance. Travel with caution".

In a video released by DC Ramban, the Panthiyal steel bridge was seen collapsing amid shooting stones which resulted in halted traffic on Jammu Srinagar Highway.

Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. (ANI)

