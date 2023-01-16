Jaipur, January 16: Average investigation duration in crimes against women in Rajasthan has decreased to 69 days in 2022 from 211 days in 2018, Rajasthan's Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Mishra said that the state police are working with the aim of providing accountable, transparent, and sensitive police administration to the people's respect, life, and property. He said it is a misconception that Rajasthan is on top in the country in terms of the number of rape cases.

"The average investigation time in cases registered against women in the state, which was 211 days in the year 2018, has reduced to only 69 days in the year 2022," Mishra said.

He said that the police took quick action and did a thorough investigation in the cases of POCSO Act/rape, due to which in the last year 2022, the accused in such cases were sentenced to death in five such cases. In 209 cases, rigorous imprisonment of upto 20 years was awarded to criminals.

Mishra said that the Rajasthan government has given importance to the 'uninterrupted registration' of FIR from June 2019 for complainants. This has now yielded positive results. In the year 2018, 30.5 per cent of rape cases were registered through the court, which has now come down to only 14.4 per cent.

He said, "Despite foreshadowing the criticism of increasing the registration figure, we did not think of bypassing the policy of uninterrupted registration but tried to strengthen it further. During this period, the police took action against the officers in 18 cases who did not register FIRs".

The DGP said, "There is also a misconception that Rajasthan ranks first in India in cases of rape, whereas the truth is that Madhya Pradesh ranks first and Rajasthan ranks second. Also, the reason for Rajasthan's second place is 'uninterrupted registration'."

He said that 41 per cent of the total registered rape cases are found unproven in Rajasthan whereas the national average is 8 percent. He said that according to the data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in rape cases, the conviction percentage of Rajasthan state is 47.9, which is much higher than the national level conviction percentage of 28.6.