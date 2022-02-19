Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Two Army jawans were killed during an encounter at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, the deceased armed forces personnel are identified as Santosh Yadav and Chavan Romit Tanaji, both from 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

The police said both the army jawans died due to fatal gunshot wounds around 9:30 am.

A terrorist also died in the encounter that began earlier in the day.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

