Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 28 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out on Saturday between security forces and terrorists in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

"#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & #ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier on Thursday, an encounter started at the Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

