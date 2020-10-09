Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 9 (ANI): Farmers in Udhampur have yielded better harvests utilizing the 'Jeevika' scheme this season, according to the beneficiaries.

The 'Jeevika' scheme was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir district administration to increase the irrigation of agriculture land and conservation of water to enhance the livelihood of farmers.

"Our income has almost doubled after utilizing the benefits of the 'Jeevika' scheme. Even ITBP personnel come and buy our harvest because they hear we use organic manure," a local farmer told ANI.

Farmer Nandlal said, "Initially we would plant fewer vegetables because of limited water available in the fields. But since the government provided us larger water avenues, we began extensive plantation of vegetables. I would make a profit of Rs 20,000- 25,000 earlier but this time I earned around Rs 70,000- 80,000."

"We never tried planting eggplant during this season but after enrolling for the 'Jeevika' scheme, we were informed of newer techniques of farming. Currently, we have two extensive rows of eggplant blossoming in the fields," added another farmer.

A young farmer, Jaspal, said, "We never got enough profit in farming but since the last couple of months, our fields have yielded much better than expected. We have planted several varieties of vegetables and locals, as well as outsiders, come to buy our harvest now."

The 'Jeevika' scheme has yielded the farmers of Udhampur fruitful results. (ANI)

