Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 7 (ANI): A Weekend theatre play "MOUJ" (Mother) was played in Srinagar to boost theatre art with an effort to resume the theatre-related activities.

The artist in this play conveys a strong message about the "MOUJ" (Mother) after she gets divorced and her struggle for her children.

"MOUJ", performed in the Kashmiri language, appeals to people and young audiences in several ways. Many young artists participate in this play, which has inspired youngsters to join the theatre. These Kashmiri plays aim to enhance the development of Kashmiri theatre art in Kashmir.

The performance attracted a large number of people, including many youngsters. As the play was performed in the Kashmiri language, it built a sense of relatability and engagement amongst the viewers, creating a cultural connection.

Young artists played a significant role in bringing the story to life. Their active participation not only enriched the performance but also inspired other young people to take an interest in theatre art.

Speaking to ANI, Muntizer, a budding artist who performed in the play, said that the message of this play was to tell the audience that a single mother, too, can raise children.

"When we get to see that many women choose suicide as an option after divorce, we wanted to convey this strong message via the play, especially to the youth, that this is not the right way to go about it," Muntizer said.

"I am glad to participate in this play, and I would like to tell the youth of my age to participate in such plays and theatre. Kashmir's culture plays an important role in this play," the artist added further.

Furthermore, Dr Syed Iftiqar, the In-Charge of the Cultural Academy, spoke about ways to attract the youth to such initiatives and to pique their interest.

"Students in their colleges and universities study theatre and drama as a subject, and we, as an Academy, want to take this theatre to them, for them to practically understand what precisely drama and theatre entail," Iftiqar said.

"The audience here watched the drama with utmost patience and stayed till the end with the strong message. We aim to revive the Kashmiri drama culture, and therefore, we are taking such initiatives," he added.

The success of "Mouj" adds to the growing efforts to revive Kashmiri theatre. Such plays are seen as vital in preserving cultural heritage while offering a platform for local talent. (ANI)

